Jamie Lynn Spears Dons Military Uniform in Camo Pants & Combat Boots for Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

Jamie Lynn Spears dressed up in a military-inspired uniform with heavy-duty boots for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

As seen on Fox’s Instagram page, Spears was clad in a light gray long-sleeve shirt paired with green and tan camo trousers. Spears sported black sunnies and wore her long blond tresses in a ponytail.

On her feet, Spears stepped into sturdy tan combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber soles with reliable tread. The matt shoes stopped just above her ankles and added an edge to the actress’ slouchy outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Where shoes are concerned, Spears often wears bohemian and relaxed styles. On the red carpet, she’s been seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals in a range of colors and sparkly textures. Off-duty, the actress regularly wears colorful and neutral sneakers, as well as mules, slides and rounded boots from Gucci, Ugg, Balenciaga and Golden Goose.

