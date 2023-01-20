James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night.

The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident.

Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely with a number of looks.

During the game, Harden elevated his career with 21 assists in a triple-double, 20 points and 11 rebounds which inevitably helped Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand. With those statistics, the point guard is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.

The Los Angeles-born athlete is known for his multifaceted tunnel fits and his collaboration with Adidas, featuring sneakers with eye-catching colors and patterns. For Harden, he takes pride in bringing back the classic NBA dressing from the ’90s. So he makes it his own, like the fuzzy Marni jacket he wore with the matching slippers and pink balaclava at the 76ers & Knicks Game in December.

