James Charles Tells What Makes a Shoe Sexy in Paint-Splattered Look at Camp Poosh 2023 During Coachella

James Charles was one of the many influencers who visited Camp Poosh in the Desert 2023, created by Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh, during Coachella 2023 over the weekend.

At the bash, FN got a chance to chat with the beauty influencer, who recently announced the launch of his own makeup brand, Painted, and previously designed a custom Fly Sexual shoe line with AliveShoes.”Whenever I’m putting an outfit together, I like to match my shoes to my other accessories,” the 23-year-old shared. “It’s about all of the little details kind of marrying everything together.”

Charles pointed out how the deep royal blue on his Jordan sneakers coordinated with the shade of blue on his paint-splattered tan pants. Charles wore a pair of classic Jordan 1 high-top sneakers featuring a white base with blue overlays and a blue Swoosh.

He also donned a colorful button-snap shirt over a white cropped tank, which seamlessly went with the white underwear poking out from the top of his pants. Naturally, his vibrant eye makeup added to the whole look.

James Charles at Camp Poosh in the Desert 2023. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

When asked what he thinks makes a shoe sexy, the YouTube star revealed, “I like a little bit of height,” before adding that he tends to steer clear of shoes that are too clunky.

Charles’ new line of cosmetics is set to hit shelves this summer. Announcing the major business venture on Instagram less than a week ago, he wrote: “4 years of hard work later… my own makeup brand is finally coming. I’m beyond excited to share these products with you, but for now, here’s a teaser of what’s to come… 🫶🏼”

