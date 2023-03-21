Jameela Jamil Goes Red-Hot in Vinyl Trench Coat & Glossy Knee-High Boots for NBC’s ‘New York Live’

Jameela Jamil was photographed leaving NBC’s studios after filming “New York Live” today in New York. The “How to Build a Girl” actress stepped out in a high-shine look punctuated by equally glossy footwear.
Jamil’s look was comprised of a lengthy bright red trench coat with long sleeves, a boxy appearance and a vinyl finish. The striking style was belted around the waist to define the silhouette while keeping the oversized outerwear in place.
Expertly coordinating her look, Jamil sported large heart-shaped sunnies with black lenses, worn in tandem with a vampy bold red lip.
As for her hair, the thespian styled her dark tresses in big voluminous curls along with fringy front-facing bangs. Although they could not be seen over the hem of her trench coat, Jamil also sported sheer black polka-dotted tights that offered an extra layer of warmth while elevating her ensemble.
When it came down to footwear, Jamil sported jet-black vinyl knee-high boots with prominent square toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into stiletto heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches in height. The heel height certainly streamlined the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star’s monochrome silhouette.
Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The high-shine shoes made for a statement-making addition to Jamil’s outfit, breaking up the red tones nicely. The versatile style is a constant in Jamil’s shoe wardrobe.
PHOTOS: Discover Jamil and more stars at the GLAAD Awards in the gallery.