Jameela Jamil Goes Red-Hot in Vinyl Trench Coat & Glossy Knee-High Boots for NBC’s ‘New York Live’

Jameela Jamil was photographed leaving NBC’s studios after filming “New York Live” today in New York. The “How to Build a Girl” actress stepped out in a high-shine look punctuated by equally glossy footwear.

Jamil’s look was comprised of a lengthy bright red trench coat with long sleeves, a boxy appearance and a vinyl finish. The striking style was belted around the waist to define the silhouette while keeping the oversized outerwear in place.

Jameela Jamil is seen exiting NBC’s “New York Live” show on March 21, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Expertly coordinating her look, Jamil sported large heart-shaped sunnies with black lenses, worn in tandem with a vampy bold red lip.

As for her hair, the thespian styled her dark tresses in big voluminous curls along with fringy front-facing bangs. Although they could not be seen over the hem of her trench coat, Jamil also sported sheer black polka-dotted tights that offered an extra layer of warmth while elevating her ensemble.

When it came down to footwear, Jamil sported jet-black vinyl knee-high boots with prominent square toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into stiletto heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches in height. The heel height certainly streamlined the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star’s monochrome silhouette.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The high-shine shoes made for a statement-making addition to Jamil’s outfit, breaking up the red tones nicely. The versatile style is a constant in Jamil’s shoe wardrobe.

