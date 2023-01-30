NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room.

Hurts’ initially went viral on social media after he arrived in an eye-catching ensemble ahead of the NFC Championship game. The NFL player appeared at the stadium in an iris-purple leather jacket and dark purple pants. The statement colors weren’t entirely embraced by fans on social media, with some commenting that the mismatched purple colors were disappointing.

The outerwear had wide lapels, silver zipper accents and belt loops on the hem. He teamed the outerwear with a simple white T-shirt and his “breed of one” diamond chain.

On Hurts’ feet was a pair of white sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe, flat outsole and a high counter at the back for extra support. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Hurts and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs will make history at Super Bowl LVII as two of the first Black quarterbacks to start the contest.

