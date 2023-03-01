×
Jalen Green Debuts New Haircut in Adidas Harden Sneakers at Rockets-Nuggets Basketball Game

By Amina Ayoud
Denver Nuggets v Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green returned to the court on Tuesday night in Houston against the Denver Nuggets with a brand-new hairstyle. The Rockets were defeated by 133-112.

The matchup saw Green debuting his new short hair, worn shaved on the sides and full on top. Usually kept long and full or braided back, this is certainly a jarring shift for Green.

Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket on Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Toyota Center on Feb. 28, 2023 in Houston.
Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket on Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Toyota Center on Feb. 28, 2023 in Houston.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Aside from his skill on the court, many basketball fans have taken note of Green’s hair over the years. From topknot ponytails to twists and cornrows, Green has experimented with his thick curls over the course of his career, taming his dark tresses into a wide variety of styles.

The Filipino-American athlete’s hair is usually maintained in a man bun or braids during games, worn with short shaved sides, often emphasizing the volume and length of his curls. The lengthy look has become Green’s calling card and in turn, many fans have tried their best to mimic the look of his hair.

When it came down to footwear, Green chose a pair of black and yellow Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers. The style features a puffer upper, a hybrid boost and a light strike midsole to serve up lightweight energy while the traction pattern supports each jump, cut or change of direction during a basketball game.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 28: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket on Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Toyota Center on February 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
A closer look at Jalen Green’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Kenyon Martin Jr. #6 and Jalen Green #4 against the Denver Nuggets react in the second half at Toyota Center on Feb. 28, 2023 in Houston.
Kenyon Martin Jr. #6 and Jalen Green #4 against the Denver Nuggets react in the second half at Toyota Center on Feb. 28, 2023 in Houston.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The game marked Green’s return to basketball following a groin injury sustained in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 15, the final game before the All-Star break. He then skipped the Rising Stars event in Salt Lake City, opting to instead return to Houston to work on rehabbing his groin. Green said Tuesday his groin feels 100 percent after an extended rest period.

With fewer than six weeks remaining, Green says he is ready to “lock in” as he looks to drive winning basketball, focusing in on the team’s finish to what has thus far been a lackluster season.

