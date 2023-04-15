Jaden Smith Bursts With Color in Rainbow Raincoat & New Balance Sneakers for Nylon House in the Desert 2023 During Coachella

Jaden Smith brought a burst of color to Nylon House in the Desert 2023. Nylon magazine’s annual Coachella party was presented by Samsung in the Palm Springs area as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations.

Smith made a bold style statement at the event, wearing a multi-colored hooded raincoat. The FN cover star’s jacket featured a streamlined white button snap closure at the center and was adorned with circle patches and geometric graphics throughout.

Jaden Smith attends Nylon House during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Nylon

Jaden Smith attends Nylon House during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Nylon

The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer complemented the vibrant jacket with a dark jacket and baggy light-wash denim jeans from his MSFTrep clothing brand.

Related Bella Thorne Brings Fiery-Red Style in Plunging Jumpsuit & Gold Pumps to Nylon House in the Desert 2023 During Coachella Dwyane Wade Masters Casual Style in Cozy Pullover Sweater & Chunky Sneakers at Revolve's 20th Anniversary Cardi B Works Up a Sweat in Neon Tank Top & Reebok Sneakers for 'Day in Life' Video

Completing the “Life in a Year” actor’s look was a pair of white New Balance sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Jaden Smith attends Nylon House during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Nylon

Smith’s style ranges from skate-inspired to utterly futuristic. He often remain distinctly casual, including sneakers and boots by Louis Vuitton, Nike and Vans — though Smith has worn two different sneakers on multiple occasions. The “Karate Kid” star is also a top figure in the fashion world; aside from founding his own clothing brand, he’s also starred in Louis Vuitton and Levi’s campaigns, launched collaborations with New Balance and attended Fashion Month shows for brands like Hood by Air and Gypsy Sport.

Jaden Smith attends Nylon House during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Nylon

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

PHOTOS: Discover Jaden Smith’s FN Cover Shoot in the gallery.