K-Pop Sensation Jackson Wang Suits Up in Orange Sneakers at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

K-pop sensation Jackson Wang attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday. The GOT7 member was outfitted sharply in a suit with a bright pair of Louis Vuitton monogrammed sneakers.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang attends the Louis Vuitton menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The rapper came to the show clad in an oversized black blazer with perforated sleeves, the jacket layered overtop a dark blue and black top featuring a woven layer. On bottom, the “Blow” singer sported black high-waisted trousers with a satin finish feat a few dangling straps that seemed to be protruding from the waistline of his pants. The hem of the slacks was also perforated, like his blazer, further diversifying an otherwise simplistic style.

On the accessories front, Wang wore silver Louis Vuitton logo studs to match the grungy lip ring he wore. The musician also donned reflective biker shades worn atop his head.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang attends the Louis Vuitton menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Keeping up the comfort, the performer slipped into white and orange sneakers Louis Vuitton “LV Trainer” with thick white rubber soles, and matching orange laces. The casual footwear juxtaposed the dress nature of Wang’s ensemble, making the look appear more relaxed and easygoing in return.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang attends the Louis Vuitton menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

