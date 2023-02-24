Louis Vuitton Announces BTS’ J-Hope as Global Ambassador

Louis Vuitton has tapped South Korean BTS member J-Hope as their latest brand ambassador.

After making a foreshadowing appearance at their menswear show in January during Paris Fashion Week, J-Hope has now officially joined the Louis Vuitton family. The singer will be taking on the role alongside big names like Emma Chamberlain and Julia Roberts, and fellow k-pop acts like Hyein and Danielle from the girl group NewJeans.

Prior to this transition, Louis Vuitton collectively signed BTS as a global brand ambassador in 2021. The French fashion house is known to sign diverse talents of all kinds to aid in the brand’s growth, keeping their pulse on pop culture and trends.

Louis Vuitton is not the only one embracing the k-pop phenomenon. Luxury brands like Gucci, YSL, Bvlgari, Valentino and Dior have signed a whole slew of k-pop stars. From EXO’s Kai to Blackpink’s Jennie, luxury labels seem to adore k-pop idols and for good reason. Signing on these acts has aided in global brand’s earnings and brought traffic to storied labels.

Composed of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates to suiting, both onstage and off. When it comes to footwear, their unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone.

Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group’s members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior.

PHOTOS: See some of BTS’ best red carpet style moments over the years.