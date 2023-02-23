J Balvin Dons ‘The Matrix’-Inspired Leather Coat & Chunky Boots at Prada’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

J Balvin attended Prada’s fall 2023 show in Milan today. The Columbian rapper wore all-black and sat front row with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer.

Balvin wore a “The Matrix”-inspired leather trench coat that encompassed most of his looked paired alongside a black tee and matching leather trousers.

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin attend Prada fall 2023 show on Feb. 23, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

The “Mi Gente” singer styled a black beret in a militaristic style featuring Prada’s moniker in silver on the side. Additionally, Balvin wore a gold chain fitted with shimmering emeralds which he wore with equally shiny diamond studs. On his feet, Balvin wore chunky black boots with rounded toes and an appealing patent leather finish.

A closer look a J Balvin’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

The day before, Balvin took over the front row at Fendi’s fall 2023 show in an equally all-black ensemble. Suited up, the hitmaker spored an oversized double-breasted blazer layered overtop a black tee.

On bottom, Balvin took a more casual route in shorts in a lengthy style that juxtaposed the formal nature of his tailored blazer. For finishing touches, the FN cover star wore a chunky silver chain necklace with black sunnies.

J Balvin attends the Fendi’s fall 2023 show on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

Mixing it up, the performer wore black Fendi trainers in a low-top style. The cool kicks featured gray detailing and double F embossing on the sides, Balvin subtly repping the brand.

A closer look at J Balvin’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

