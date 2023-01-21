J Balvin Turns Heads in Leather Loewe Floor-Length Puffer Jacket and Chunky Slippers at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

J Balvin attended Loewe’s fall ’23 menswear show in Paris today dressed strikingly from head to toe in the Spanish luxury house’s wears.

J Balvin attends the Loewe menswear fall ’23 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Opting for a neutral color pallet, Balvin sat front row clad in a floor-length nude leather puffer jacket with an exaggerated silhouette, the style ballooning out, creating a plush appearance. The style is akin to the brands viral padded leather bomber jacket, which also features an almost inflated look seen on the likes of Taylor Russel and Lori Harvey, among other stars.

Underneath the all encompassing outerwear, Balvin appeared to be wearing black slacks and a black tee, both garments thoroughly eclipsed by the “Mi Gente” singer’s jacket. Balvin sported black sunglasses and had his hair dyed all colors of the rainbow, his style signatures, both elements in turn further elevating his ensemble. On the accessories front, the Columbian rapper boasted diamond studs that gave a bit of shine to his look.

J Balvin poses with Loewe’s Creative Director Johnathan Anderson at the Loewe menswear fall ’23 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

In a similar style to his jacket, Balvin’s shoes were also puffy and slipper-like, the nude low top style comprised of rounded toes and a chunky slip-on silhouette that resembled sneakers.

Aside from his bold attire, Balvin is well-known within the fashion industry for his numerous brand collaborations. One of the musician’s most recent fashion endeavors was the release of his streetwear collection, created with Miller Lite, titled BodegaWear. Balvin has also launched collaborations with Jordan Brand and Guess Originals.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

J Balvin poses with Manu Rios, Sita Abellan, Mason Hyce Barnes and Big Matthew at the Loewe menswear fall ’23 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

