J Balvin Goes Y2K in Leather Jacket With Futuristic Knit Sneakers for Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week Show

J Balvin arrived at Givenchy‘s menswear fall 2023 show yesterday in Y2K style.

His look consisted of black leather, straight-leg trousers, a leather bomber jacket and a white turtleneck with Givenchy’s name spread across the neck. The jacket also had the brand’s name emblazoned on the front in light gray embroidery with a bedazzling along the scripted letters. The embroidery is reminiscent of the style used in many Y2K-popular brands such as Baby Phat, a style decade that has been making a comeback in the last year.

J Balvin attends the Givenchy menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan.18, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize the look, Balvin added a pair of Givenchy Giv Cut-style sunglasses. These 3D-printed nylon sunglasses feature black smoked lenses and the brand’s signature on one lens and tips of the end-tips. The angular style and oversized shape of the frames add on to the Y2K effect of Balvin’s outfit.

Credit: Givenchy

For footwear, Balvin chose Givenchy TK-360+ futuristic sneakers. The style is made of a knit material that fades from black to gray, from the heel to the toe. These sneakers also feature a contrasting graphic grid and heat-bonded lines, plus the Givenchy signature and 4G emblem on the sides. These shoes are a part of the TK-360 Plus collection and retail for $995.

Aside from his bold attire, Balvin is well-known within the fashion industry for his numerous brand collaborations. One of the musician’s most recent fashion endeavors was the release of his streetwear collection, created with Miller Lite, titled BodegaWear. Balvin has also launched collaborations with Air Jordan and Guess Originals.

