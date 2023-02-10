Ivanka Trump Takes on Y2K Style Trends in Low-Rise Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Country Western Twists

Ivanka Trump took a Y2K approach to Western dressing this week.

On Monday, the former presidential advisor took a mirror selfie at home, as seen on Instagram. Her outfit for the occasion featured a pair of low-rise dark blue denim jeans with wide flared hems, cinched beneath a wide Western metal buckle-embellished belt. A dark buttoned vest worn sans top completed her ensemble.

The pairing was reminiscent of vests and jeans worn in a sleek take on Western style in the early 2000s by stars including Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Christina Aguilera.

When it came to footwear, Trump’s shoes appeared to feature a cowboy boot silhouette. It did include a close-toed silhouette with leather uppers in a dark hue. Previously, Trump had also been seen on Instagram posing in a cream minidress covered in beaded fringe, complete with matching heeled sandals.