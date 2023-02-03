Ivanka Trump Dances in Mother Ivana Trump’s Bob Mackie Dress & Silver Sandals at Roaring ’20s Party

Ivanka Trump channeled her late mother Ivana Trump while attending a roaring ’20s-themed party for co-founder of Palm Tree Crew Myles Shear. Ivanka attended the event with her husband Jared Kushner, who chose to not stay on-theme, opting for a very casual look.

The former presidential advisor captured photos and videos of her fringe dress, a sparkling vintage Bob Mackie, her mother’s favorite, twirling for followers on her Instagram Story. The same dress was once worn by Ivana at a similar costume at a Studio 54 party which Ivanka attended with her mother.

The aforementioned garment was a high-neck midi length featuring layers of fringe and beaded trim that moved as Ivanka danced, offering visual interest. Just below the bodice sat a row of diamond shaped cut-outs that further diversified the garment, creating a unique silhouette. Along with the inherited dress, Ivanka toted a glittering rectangular clutch in a matching champagne shade and sported diamond studs to match.

Ivanka Trump, Christian Quarto, and Ivana Trump during 25th anniversary party for Studio 54 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

When it came to footwear, Ivanka strapped into a set of sparkly silver sandal heels for the occasion in a similar style to her mother.

The former lifestyle brand entrepreneur included a rounded-toed silhouette accented by thick straps that ran across the top of Ivanka’s feet with equally thick ankle straps all made of shiny metallic material.

The glamorous set was complete with 3-inch stiletto heels ideal for all-day wear, giving Ivanka’s attire a streamlined appearance. Originally, the fringy ensemble was worn with black strappy sandal heels in a peep-toe style with thin bedazzled straps and sharp pointed toes.

Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump during 25th anniversary party for Studio 54 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance.

Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump during 25th anniversary party for Studio 54 in New York. CREDIT: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

