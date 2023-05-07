Ivanka Trump Is Levitating in Khaite’s Angular Red Heels & Colorful Bodycon Mini Dress With Jared Kushner During F1 Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Ivanka Trump looked vibrant as she was spotted leaving Carbone Beach in Miami after attending a Gipsy King concert on Saturday night with her husband Jared Kushner.

During the star-studded F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, the daughter of Donald Trump wore a black Emilio Pucci mini dress with a strapless neckline and fitted silhouette.

The smocked piece featured a colorful allover ripple pattern, which is the label’s signature Marmo print. The strapless bodycon piece is from the designer’s Resort 2023 collection.

Trump accessorized the look with oversized gold earrings and a matching croc-embossed clutch. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complementing her subtle makeup that featured a glossy pink lip.

Khaite’s ‘Seneca’ sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy

The former presidential advisor completed the look by slipping into a pair of red sandals by Khaite. The “Seneca” almond-toe heels featured two crisscross designs that intersected into a gold decorative clasp. The sandals brought height to the look with a heelless wedge that was about 2 inches tall. The shoes retail for $980 on Net-a-porter.com.

As for the former government official, Kushner opted for a white short-sleeve T-shirt that he layered with a navy blue crewneck sweater. He paired the shirt with dark blue fitted jeans and accessorized with a black watch.

Kushner completed his look with a pair of light gray New Balance sneakers.

The suede low-tops featured red and royal blue accents along the upper, specifically on the toe vamp and around the heel. The sneakers consisted of a mesh tongue that sat right below the lace-up closure.

The couple was seen that night attending a dinner party with other stars like Venus Williams, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who was seen wearing a sparkling meadow dress with barely-there sandals.

The last time we saw Trump and Kushner in Miami was back in January as they were photographed on the balcony of their apartment. The businesswoman was spotted lounging in a white scoop-neck top and black sunglasses.

