Ivanka Trump Visits Israel in Billowing Crimson Maxi Dress and Two-Toned Ballet Flats

As speculation grew this week that former President Donald Trump could soon be indicted in New York, Ivanka Trump was on vacation in Israel.

The former senior presidential advisor and her family shared their experiences on Instagram in a slideshow of images.

In the photos, Trump can be seen praying at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. The caption on the post reads, “Sunrise prayers at the Western Wall 🇮🇱♥️.”

For the occasion, Trump wore a bright red maxi dress with long billowing sleeves and an a-line skirt that stopped just above her ankles. The dress also featured structural shoulders and pleating where the waistline met the skirt, creating definition and shape. Maxi dresses are often long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and gowns, thus appropriate for daily wear.

On her feet was a pair of black and white ballet flats. Trump’s silhouette had a round toe in black with white midsections that atop a thin square heel. Both toes featured triangular detailing. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are back on trend, and made a splash during the fall ’23 collections.

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

