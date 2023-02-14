Irina Shayk Serves Fierce Catwalk in Chain-Topped Equestrian Boots for Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Irina Shayk brought Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show to a sleek close during New York Fashion Week.

On Monday night, Shayk walked in Burch’s fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in New York City, wearing a two-toned outfit. Her ensemble featured a button-up black top with a deconstructed flared satin waistline, layered atop a swishing black skirt. Paired with the dark set was a textured white coat with sharp lapels and long sleeves, punctuated with a single scarlet button.

Irina Shayk walks in Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: RODIN BANICA 2023

Shayk’s outfit was complete with layered silver earrings and ear climbers — some gleaming with red crystal embellishments — as well as Burch’s newest top-handle handbag in black leather, embossed with her signature “double T” half-circle monogram on its flap.

When it came to footwear, Shayk’s attire was paired with black leather boots for an equestrian twist. The knee-high style featured low 1-inch heels, as well as squared narrow toes. Gleaming silver chain accents on each shoe’s side for the occasion, punctuating the smooth leather with a sharp metallic edge.

A closer look at Shayk’s Burch boots on the runway. CREDIT: RODIN BANICA 2023

Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in downtown New York City, the occasion featured a range of minimalist ensembles inspired by deconstruction and wardrobe staples. The show also included a star-studded front row and runway, attended by Lori Harvey, Lana Condor, Maddie Ziegler, Claire Foy and Ashley Graham, with models including Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

(L-R): Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Ashley Graham and Halima Aden attend Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

