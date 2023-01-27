Irina Shayk Owns the Runway in Dramatic Bow Dress & Leather Boots at Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Irina Shayk took over the runway during Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday, making her mark on the show in a major ensemble.

The Russian supermodel was outfitted in a black strapless minidress with a corseted waistline featuring cutouts and a dramatic bow detail set to one side that trailed to the floor. The all-black style was expertly draped for a voluminous finish.

Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Mugler Haute Couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the footwear front, Shayk slipped into black leather boots. The style featured pointed toes and an appealing glossy patent leather finish. The boots’ slim fit and sleek leather silhouette transitioned into what appeared to be stiletto-style heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height for a little boost.

The boot style was featured in the show on many models including Ziwe. Other models were also seen sporting pointed-toe pumps with the addition of lace that gave their ensembles a dainty touch.

Among the many models was a star-studded cast of singers and television personalities walking for the French design house from Venezuelan musician Arca to Mugler and television host Ziwe, to runway regular Dominique Jackson. Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova and Debra Shaw were also featured in the show.

Shayk also walked alongside other supermodels like Shalom Harlow, Anok Yai and Adut Akech. The drama-filled runway show marked Mugler’s highly-anticipated return to Paris Fashion Week after a 3-year hiatus. The show was expected to be a nontraditional return to the runway. Christine Quinn, Charli XCX and Rinna were sat front row.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations were held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

