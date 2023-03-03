Indya Moore Pops in Deflated Balloon Shoes at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Indya Moore made a daring arrival at Loewe’s fall 2023 show this Friday during Paris Fashion Week, alongside other celebrities and friends of the brand like Karol G, Emily Ratajkowski, Jamie Dornan and many more.

The “Pose” star picked a bold red dress from Jonathan Anderson’s spring 2023 collection which was inspired by surrealism and featured dreamy silhouettes. The dress featured a strapless spiked neckline, draped front and dramatic cutouts on the sides.

Karol G attends the Loewe fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress and activist styled the dress with a footwear style we saw on Loewe’s runway last spring, a pair of flat shoes covered in real deflated balloons in beige. The $1850 style is called “Comic Balloon” and underneath the balloons, it is a slip-on style that features round toes and 3.50-inch chunky heels.

Loewe Comic Balloon pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman.

She finished the look with a small Puzzle bag, also from the Spanish luxury brand, in a mustardy yellow tone.

The YSL Beauty ambassador, kept her beauty look very aligned with the 1920s surrealist theme of the collection she was wearing, channeling a flapper muse from the same Epoque.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

