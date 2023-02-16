Iggy Azalea Styles MSCHF’s Big Red Boots With Lacy Lingerie on Private Jet

Iggy Azalea has now joined the group of celebrities and influencers to get their hands on MISCHF’s latest viral footwear creation.

From wrestlers to rappers, influencers to singers, MSCHF’s Big Red Boots have been taking the internet by storm this week. Azalea wore her pair in an Instagram post on a private jet, tagging the bottom of one of the boots with her name. The Australian hitmaker styled the boots with a red thong and a white crop top.

Since their creation, many people have been seen sporting MSCHF’s Big Red Boots. The cartoonishly large footwear inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy have gone insanely viral due to their odd shape and size. In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.”

MSCHF’s Big Red Boot. CREDIT: via MSCHF

The boots have been met with mixed reviews and many memes online. Fans and followers of the brand who dislike the style claim that those who have their hands on the boots aren’t wearing them right. Others claim they are “high art.” The only certain thing is that the bright red boots have already begun to make a mark on the fashion community and the internet. The virality of fashion pieces often takes a swift hold of the industry and aids brands like MSCHF in sales and notoriety.

When it comes to footwear, the “Fancy” singer prefers daring and trendy silhouettes. Most recently, she’s been seen in Aquazzura’s cutout pumps, as well as Bottega Veneta’s woven sandals and PVC mules by Amina Muaddi and Femme LA. Off-duty, her looks include Yeezy sneakers and Ugg boots. However, Azalea’s also tapped into fashion design and modeling during her career, releasing a 2015 line with Steve Madden and starring in campaigns for Revolve and Forever 21.

