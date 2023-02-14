Ice Spice Pops in Varsity Dress & Platform Pumps at Coach’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Ice Spice mastered preppy school-girl style while attending Coach’s fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13. The “Munch” rapper was part of a star-studded front row, which included Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes and Raye.

Spice pulled out a show-stopping for the high-fashion affair. The “Bikini Bottom” artist arrived wearing a dark green dress. The piece was embellished with a large “0” at the center and featured a round black collar, ruffled detailing on the shoulders and a pleated skirt. She complemented the dress with sheer streamlined tights.

Ice Spice attends Coach’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To further elevate her look, she accessorized with a large diamond chain, a blinged-out watch and a red square clutch. As for makeup, the musician went with soft shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Emily Ratajkowski Slips on Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoes During NYFW Pink Revamps Grunge Style With Bright Yellow Alexander McQueen Heels While Promoting 'Trustfall' in London Julia Fox Boldly Styles Horse-Inspired Skirt With 'Fetish' Heels for NYFW

Ice Spice attends Coach’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Completing Spice’s wardrobe was a pair of maroon platform pumps. The silhouette had a chunky outsole, a thin ankle strap and sat atop a stacked block heel.

A closer look at Ice Spice’s platform pumps at Coach’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Ice Spice attends Coach’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Coach’s fall 2022 collection in the gallery.