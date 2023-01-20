Holly Madison Talks ‘The Playboy Murders’ in Sleek Style With Leather Jacket & Wool Trousers on ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Holly Madison sat down with Cassie DiLaura on “Entertainment Tonight” to talk about her latest project, “The Playboy Murders,” an all-new, six-part true-crime series that explores the number of tragedies associated with the eponymous brand.

For the interview, she wore a sleek moto jacket complemented by silver zippers all over. Madison wore the stylish coat on top of a ribbed black turtleneck that she coupled with wool trousers that fell to her feet.

Holly Madison sits down with Cassie DiLaura for Entertainment Tonight interview. CREDIT: Instagram

On her feet, she slipped on a pair of classic black boots. The shoes were not completely visible, but they likely featured a small block heel. The television personality often leans towards chunkier styles but is no stranger to sky-high options.

During the interview, Madison said, “Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within the Playboy world. I think these stories are really important stories to tell. They were stories I hadn’t even heard of, and I thought I knew everything about Playboy history and what happened to all the Playmates.” The new series, executive produced by the former Playboy model, premieres on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on ID and is available to stream on Discovery+.

Madison has always made bold fashion choices, as seen on her television shows. From Converse sneakers to Charlotte Olympia sandals to Louboutin platform heels, she finds a way to add her special flair to each outfit.

