Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Let Their Feet Breathe in Caged Sandals & Geometric Heels on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie appeared on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which aired yesterday on NBC. The duo discussed the former “Today” show host Barbara Walters’ passing and her legacy and life as a journalist and friend.

Both Guthrie and Kotb wore all-black ensembles and stylish coordinating boots.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” which aired on Jan. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Kotb sported a sleeveless black leather midi dress with a shiny finish and an asymmetrical neckline that veered to one side, creating a unique silhouette. The television personality stacked on all good accessories including a thin chain necklace, bracelet, and gold and diamond stud earrings to match.

Sat beside her, Guthrie also wore a mid-length dress featuring a dainty tie top and billowing balloon sleeves. The garment buttoned neatly down the front. Following her co-host’s lead, Guthrie popped on a gold chain bracelet and a multitude of gilded and diamond-encrusted studs, hoops and cuffs.

Both parties sported black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. Guthrie’s style was made of black leather with a strappy construction that zipped up in the front, toting gold hardware and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

On the flip side, Kotb’s footwear looked almost deconstructed, with geometric cutouts taken out here and there from the black suede fabric the footwear was made out of. Her boots fastened in place at the ankles thanks to a silver clasp and she also sported around 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

