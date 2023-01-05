Hillary Clinton Dons Monochromatic Style in Wool Coat With Trousers & Sharp Ankle Boots

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a sophisticated style moment during her latest outing. The former U.S. Secretary of State was spotted arriving at NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 4.

For the occasion, Clinton wore an almost ankle-length black wool coat. The outerwear featured wide lapels, large ruffles at the center and a slightly ruffled hem. Committing to a monochromatic moment, she complemented her jacket with a button-down shirt and black trousers.

Hillary Clinton arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Clinton elevated her ensemble with a slew of jewels including dainty earrings, charm bracelets and a gold chain. She carried her essentials in a black leather tote bag. For glam, she went with soft makeup and let her blond tresses frame her face.

Completing the American politician’s look was a sharp pair of ankle boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated triangular pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and was set on a square block heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Hillary Clinton arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Clinton often opts for formal and versatile styles. The former first lady’s event and appearance footwear includes low-heeled black and nude pointed-toe pumps, hailing from brands like Miu Miu. She has also worn a clear-heeled set of pumps, designed in her namesake by Katy Perry for Katy Perry Collections in 2017. She’s also worn sneakers by Kenneth Cole and Nike for casual occasions, and while off-duty, over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Hillary Clinton and more stars at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening in the gallery.