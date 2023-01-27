×
Hilary Duff Talks With Andy Cohen About ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot in Black Latex Dress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

By Tara Larson
Hilary Duff talked about her beloved Disney character’s potential reboot with Andy Cohen last night. The “Cinderella Story” star appeared as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.”

For the Bravo show, Duff wore a black latex minidress. The bodycon dress featured a high neck, cap sleeves and a corset-like bodice with boning throughout the ribcage.

Duff added simple drop earrings to the outfit but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

The actress slipped into a pair of black pumps for the appearance. She wore pointed-toe pumps complete with an ankle strap for extra support. The shoes also featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

While on the show, Duff was asked about the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot that was scrapped by Disney+ in 2020. She said that she was optimistic, and she also said she’d be up for revisiting the early 2000s hit show if it aligned with her desire to portray a more adult Lizzie.

Duff’s personal footwear style varies between glamorous and contemporary. The “How I Met Your Father” actress often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

