Hilary Duff Talks With Andy Cohen About ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot in Black Latex Dress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Hilary Duff talked about her beloved Disney character’s potential reboot with Andy Cohen last night. The “Cinderella Story” star appeared as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.”

For the Bravo show, Duff wore a black latex minidress. The bodycon dress featured a high neck, cap sleeves and a corset-like bodice with boning throughout the ribcage.

Duff added simple drop earrings to the outfit but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

The actress slipped into a pair of black pumps for the appearance. She wore pointed-toe pumps complete with an ankle strap for extra support. The shoes also featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

While on the show, Duff was asked about the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot that was scrapped by Disney+ in 2020. She said that she was optimistic, and she also said she’d be up for revisiting the early 2000s hit show if it aligned with her desire to portray a more adult Lizzie.

Duff’s personal footwear style varies between glamorous and contemporary. The “How I Met Your Father” actress often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

PHOTOS: Click through this gallery to see some of Duff’s top street style looks over the years.