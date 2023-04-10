Hilary Duff & Family Pose With Easter Bunny at The Grove in Florals & Spring Colors

Hilary Duff celebrated Easter with her family on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of her holiday on social media.

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum posted to her Instagram on Sunday, showing a look at her family’s Easter celebrations. In her first photo of her post, she sat with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their two daughters, Banks and Mae, with an Easter Bunny at The Grove in Los Angeles.

While Mae sat on her lap and concealed most of Duff’s outfit, the actress wore a black long-sleeve jacket over a pink and white floral dress. She tied her hair back and wore large hoop earrings as well as layered necklaces for the holiday ensemble.

Four-year-old Banks and two-year-old Mae wore matching dresses for the occasion. They each donned a dress with a white sequin top with short feathered sleeves and a tiered, rainbow-colored skirt.

While Duff’s footwear wasn’t included in her post, her personal shoe style varies between glamorous and contemporary. For daytime events, her looks feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can also be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

The “How I Met Your Father” actress often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. When appearing on “Watch What Happens Happens Live” earlier this year, she wore black pointed-toe pumps complete with an ankle strap for extra support.

