Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Baldwin Styles Pleather Leggings With Pearl-Embellished Slippers

Hilaria Baldwin was photographed leaving her New York apartment yesterday, coffee in hand. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin was seemingly running errands and doing so cozily in pleather leggings and pearl-embellished slippers.

Hilaria Baldwin spotted leaving her New York apartment on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Fighting off the gloomy and cold New York weather, Hilaria bundled up in a cropped black faux-fur jacket, leaving the outerwear unzipped to show off the gray tee underneath.

On bottom, Hilaria styled black pleather leggings in a high-waisted style made of a stretch fabric that appeared ultra comfortable. The yoga instructor wore large black sunglasses and accessorized with chunky silver rings and studs.

Completing the entrepreneur’s look was a pair of black faux-fur slippers in a low-top style. The comfy slip-on style featured a fleece-like lining for warmth and a soft foam midsole and outsole for greater traction, making for sturdy, non-slip wear. The pair were dotted with a multitude of faux pearls in varying sizes, the shiny objects nestled into the fake fur, giving the rather pedestrian style a bit of glamor.

Cozy slippers have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to their endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch. While casual leaning, slippers can lend themselves to many colorful and decorative possibilities that can ultimately dress the footwear up drastically. Pearls, faux fur, and bows are just some of the ways to elevate slippers.

