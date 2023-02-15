Heidi Klum Goes Red for Valentine’s Day in Metallic Trousers & Pointy Heels With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband Tom Kaulitz, the pair posing for a date-night selfie posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday.

Klum went full red in a baggy button-down shirt with matching metallic red trousers. The high-waisted bottom was equipped with a shimmering finish akin to liquid metal.

Klum seemed to be carrying a glossy red rectangular clutch which she wore with glasses featuring thin frames and clear octagonal lenses.

Although they were almost fully covered by the hem of her pants, Klum’s red shoes featured a pointy design, elongating her silhouette.

Stood beside her, Kaulitz was similarly monochrome in an all-black ensemble comprised of a plain black tee layered underneath a cropped grungy black leather jacket featuring silver hardware. The musician styled black trousers resembling skinny jeans, rounding out the look.

On his feet, the Tokyo Hotel member sported a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces and rounded toes, the leather footwear offering the fashionable star a dressy and streamlined addition to his relaxed rocker look.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Klum’s shoe lineup usually includes sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. Klum has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl. In addition to her footwear endeavors, Klum is a seasoned model, walking for the likes of Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and many more.

