Heidi Klum Elevates Leather Jumpsuit With 5 Inch Heels & Diamonds

Heidi Klum embraced the lux leather trend as she spent her Tuesday trying on diamond rings at a Lorraine Schwartz store.

Schwartz is known for creating jewelry pieces for stars like Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. Klum was joined by Schwartz’s sister Ofira Sandberg, who is also in the jewelry business.

The former “Project Runway” host wore a black leather jumpsuit that featured a ribbed collar and waist detailing. The one-piece also had cargo pant legs that were finished with a scrunched lining.

Klum tried on an assortment of diamond rings with pink and white diamonds. She added to the accessories with a pair of sparkling oversized love knot studs.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 5 inches tall.

The last time we saw Klum was at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last Saturday wearing a full Moschino outfit with heart-topped pumps.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The model has recently been working on the eighteenth season of “Germany’s Next Top Model” alongside fashion designer Yannik Zamboni.

Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red-carpet appearance, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Sometimes, the actress will surprise us with an all-black corset look. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties from top labels like Saint Laurent, Maison Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.

