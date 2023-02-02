Heidi Klum Talks Baby Plans in Feathered Jumpsuit & Platform Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Heidi Klum looked ravishing as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday.

The model told Hudson about the planning that went into her latest Halloween costume and her openness to entertaining the idea of having another baby. The model and Hudson also talked about her daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana during Venice Fashion Week where the talk show host performed “Nessun Dorma.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black fitted off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that featured a purplish-gray fur trimming along the neckline. The embellished one-piece featured slight slits along the cuffs of the long sleeves at the pant legs.

Heidi Klum makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, February 2, 2023. CREDIT: The Jennifer Hudson Show

Klum opted for gold accessories with a sparkling set of rings and a pair of studs. She kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style with her bangs facing forward bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and pink lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black platform pumps. The patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a platform sole that was about 3 inches tall which was supported by a block heel.

Klum was last seen serving a fierce walk on Instagram wearing electrifying blue pants and pointy pumps.

Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red carpet appearance, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Sometimes, the actress will surprise us with an all-black corset look. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties from top labels like Saint Laurent, Maison Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.

