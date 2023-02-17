Heidi Klum Coordinates With Husband Tim Kaulitz in Black Pants & Sneakers at Frieze Art Preview

Heidi Klum was a guest at the celebrity-packed preview of art fair Frieze Art held at Santa Monica Airport on Feb. 16, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif., alongside stars like Margot Robbie, Jasmine Tookes and Owen Wilson.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” and “America’s Got Talent” star went for a casual look that featured a trench coat and a black shirt with a fork and spaghetti pattern underneath. She completed the outfit with a pair of wide-legged slacks also in black.

Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz, and Carter Reum at Frieze Art on Feb 16. in L.A.

When it came to beauty, Klum styled her hair in her signature loose waves and frayed bangs. The television host kept her makeup look natural and wore sunglasses as she and her husband perused the modern art collection and posed with fellow A-listers like Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum.

Although her footwear wasn’t fully visible, the German model opted for a pair of comfy sneakers with a graphic raised grid underlined and a mesh upper.

Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz matched his wife’s casual attire with a black and white outfit and Black Converse sneakers.

After decades of modeling and being the face of the most coveted fashion houses, it’s no wonder why Klum’s fashion wardrobe is impressive, to say the least, and her shoe collection is no exception. She usually tops off her bold looks on the red carpet with laced or strappy sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Gianvito Rossi, Valentino and many more. To help curate her looks, the model has been working with Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haaen, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stylist duos, who also dress JLo, Camila Cabello and Cara Delevingne just to name a few.

