Heidi Klum Recreates Her Viral Worm Halloween Costume Via an Instagram Filter While Bikini Clad

Heidi Klum relived her viral worm Halloween costume from 2022 in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday. Set to Beyonce’s “Naughty Girl,” Klum was dancing in a hot tub, sporting an Instagram filter of her worn costume.

The funny video saw the former Victoria’s Secret Model dressed in a black halter style bikini top and matching bottoms that sat high on her hips for an on-trend appearance.

Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

To recap, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host attended her namesake annual Halloween party dressed as a slimy worm. The supermodel’s attire, which rendered her completely unrecognizable, featured a lengthy ridged prosthetic tube coated in layers of brown, orange and beige paint. For added camp, Klum enlisted husband, Tom Kaulitz, to dress as a fisherman — albeit, one with a gouged-out eye — and dangle her from a hook, which she demonstrated by rolling around on the red carpet.

Following her viral red carpet arrival, the model changed into much sleeker attire: a sheer catsuit covered in silver crystals, as well as a pair of tan suede booties.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Klum’s shoe lineup usually includes sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. Klum has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

