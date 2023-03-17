Heidi Klum Shows Off Her New Haircut on ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ in Leather Minidress & Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum had a blast on set while filming the last episode of her reality tv fashion competition show “Germany’s Next Top Model.”

On Thursday, the model and TV personality shared a video on her Instagram feed as she was getting a haircut from the show’s stylist as part of the weekly challenges featured in the competition. “Snipp snap hair off this time also applies to me!” she captioned the image.

Klum wore a brown leather minidress covered with a slim-fitting skirt and ruched finish. The dress also featured long balloon sleeves and a buttoned neckline.

Klum combined the dress with a pair of sleek thigh-high boots with a glossy finish. The style included tall leather uppers in a creamy shade of beige with pointed toes and stiletto heels that didn’t stop her from jumping and running around the TV set.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are usually worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Related Kate Upton Flexes Her Feet & Shows 'A Lot of Skin' for Poolside Coverage Willow Smith Gives Grunge Style a Y2K Twist in Jimi Hendrix Graphic T-Shirt & Checkered Vans on 'The Allison Hagendorf Show' 'Top Chef' Season 20 Lookbook: Padma Lakshmi Slips on Staud Cutout Dress & Polka Dot Pumps

Klum accessorized it minimally with a few bracelets, allowing the dress to take center stage.

Before the haircut, her blond hair was styled in her signature beachy waves with long frayed bangs. She kept her makeup in neutral shades with nude matte lipstick and finished with an extra layer of fake lashes.

Throughout the years, the Model’s footwear style has been as edgy and fashion-forward as her wardrobe, frequently featuring styles like statement shoes and sandals in metallic finishes and pointed toe sky high stilettos from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, The Attico and many more.

Klum is currently a host and judge of “Germany’s Next Top Model,” the German version of the original “America’s Next Top Model” created by Tyra Banks. Klum’s show where she also works as an Executive producer is on its 18th season, becoming the longest-running spin-off of the original franchise.

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum’s Best Red Carpet Style