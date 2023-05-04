Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Klum Star in Intimissimi’s Lingerie Campaign

Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi claims that “great style runs in the family.” So Heidi Klum and Leni Klum, the mother and daughter duo, both starred in the brand’s new campaign and took to Instagram today to share some photos from their shoot together.

“Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here 🥳🥳🥳,” Klum captioned her post, which shows the duo modeling lacy underwear sets while holding hands.

Meanwhile, Leni wrote: “Our new @intimissimiofficial campaign! Find my mom and I on billboards all over Germany and tag us if you see it!!”

In the photos, the “German’s Next Top Model” host is wearing a lavender bra and matching underwear embroidered with ivory lace. As for her mini-me, the emerging model sported a white, macramé-inspired lace bra trimmed with a string of multicolored pearls and coordinating panties. She also donned a silky, cream-colored pajama top.

This isn’t the first time the “Project Runway” alum and her eldest child — whose adopted father is Seal — have appeared in a campaign for the Italian company together. They first posed for Intimissimi in October 2022 and followed that up with a holiday campaign.

In addition to modeling alongside her mom, Leni Klum is also a Dior Beauty ambassador and designed a collection with German fashion online retailer About You last fall. Additionally, she attends college in New York City, where her mom is currently visiting to help her celebrate her 19th birthday today.

“Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life,” the supermodel-turned-TV host shared in an interview last August. “She has her head screwed on right,” she added.

