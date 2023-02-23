Heidi Klum Bundles Up in Cream Coat, Cutout Jumpsuit & White Platform Sneakers With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum went out for a windy stroll in a cozy look.

The model stepped out on Thursday with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Los Angeles. For their outing, Klum wore a cream wool coat with a thick collar and a single black button over a jumpsuit. Her black jumpsuit featured cutouts in the bodice as well as a straight leg opening.

Klum and Kaulitz step out in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

The model accessorized the neutral look with aviator sunglasses and large stud earrings. She also carried a large soft red tote bag with gold hardware.

Klum opted for a sensible pair of shoes for the walk. She donned white canvas sneakers with white laces. The sneakers gave Klum a slight boost with the platform base, which added at least an inch to Klum’s overall height.

Klum and Kaulitz step out in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Kaulitz also wore white canvas sneakers, but he paired his with a black t-shirt and navy pinstripe pants. He accessorized his look with round sunglasses and a gold bracelet.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

