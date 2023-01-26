Heidi Klum Serves Fierce Walk in Electrifying Blue Pants & Pointy Pumps

Heidi Klum showed us her fierce walk in a beautiful monochromatic getup over Instagram yesterday.

With the sun setting and using the Los Angeles landscape as a beautiful backdrop, the supermodel walked in an electrifying all-blue outfit. Klum wore a wool-like turtleneck that rose up to graze her face with its classic fold. The sleeveless top was also designed with an emphasis on the shoulders. The loose-fitting trousers featured a luxurious fabric, wide leg-hem and flowing belt.

Her blond tresses were styled straight and her bold bangs shaped her face. The “America’s Got Talent” host’s makeup brought even more life to the outfit as she highlighted her eyes in shades of blue eyeshadow and eyeliner.

Klum opted for black pointy pumps for footwear. To break up the colors, she selected the pair in black, delivering a minimalist aesthetic. While we could not see the entire shoe, it is likely that the heel elevated the outfit by at least 4 inches.

When the Victoria’s Secret Angel is off-duty, she’s known for her daring style that often includes dangerously low-cut necklines and hip-high slits. Her footwear arsenal is loaded with styles from all types of designers like R13, Valentino, The Row, and Dries Van Noten. Her playful style makes her a memorable fashion chameleon.

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Party Celebrity Arrivals