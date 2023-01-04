Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz

Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level.

Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own.

The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her face.

Opposite her, Kaulitz wore a crushed velvet pair of trousers with a baggy fit. The Tokyo Hotel lead singer also sported a colorful tropical button-down shirt with a floral print worn underneath a similar but darker collared fur coat.

Lifting herself to new heights, Klum sported a pair of what appeared to be square-toed black platform boots that added a major boost to the 49-year-old’s look. The patent leather platform pair featured chunky soles, suede uppers, a bulky silhouette, and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

In a contrasting manner, Kaulitz wore neutral “dad” sneakers with a chunky lace-up silhouette.

Klum’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. Klum has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

