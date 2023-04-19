Heidi Klum Dances in Studded Booties With Ashley Graham for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

Heidi Klum and Ashley Graham made fashion-forward dance partners for “Germany’s Next Top Model.”.

On Tuesday, Klum danced with Graham in a new TikTok video to promote the modeling competition show. For the occasion, the television personality wore a black leather minidress beneath a belt-accented biker jacket. Each piece was covered with small silver studs, giving the edgy set a punk-rock twist. Klum’s ensemble was complete with sheer black tights, as well as a sparkly silver top hat.

Graham, meanwhile, mixed textures with her ensemble. The Fig.1 investor’s attire featured a mint green silk minidress with an asymmetric neckline crafted from thin black straps. The piece was layered beneath a graphic gray, black and white photograph-printed puffer jacket, which Graham complemented with sparkling crystal post earrings and a silver top hat that matched Klum’s.

When it came to footwear, both Graham and Klum finished their outfits with sleek high heels. Klum completed her attire with black leather platform booties, which featured thick stud-trimmed front soles and 4-5-inch block heels. Graham, meanwhile, paired her formal-meets-casual outfit with thin-soled black sandals, accentuated by sparkling crystal straps and thin stiletto heels.

Related Ashley Graham Goes Fiery Red in Sheer Bra, Ruffled Skirt & Slippers for Maxim's 2023 Hot 100 Issue Jennifer Lopez Goes Blue in Sheer Pleated Dress & Satin Boots for 'The Mother' Latto Serves Edgy Style in Beaded Bralette With Tiny Shorts & Fuzzy Boots for Coachella 2023 Performance

The moment marked Klum’s latest bold style moment. Earlier this week, the “Project Runway” host was seen filming “America’s Got Talent,” wearing a scribble-printed blouse and pants with a golden yellow Hermès Birkin handbag and white pointed-toe pumps.

Heidi Klum arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 14, 2014. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.