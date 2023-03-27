Heidi Klum Gets Colorful in Whimsical Pants & Denim Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum was casual-chic while arriving for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” on Monday. The model was seen this weekend reuniting with co-star Sofia Vergara to film the eighteenth season of the talent show.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge wore a cream knit top and layered it with a light blue wool coat that featured black and white marble buttons along the center opening. She paired the jacket with colorful abstract wide-leg trousers.

Klum accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for a choker, a pair of earrings, and several sparkling rings. She added a pair of radiator sunglasses and a red-orange leather tote bag with an oversized gold stud embellishment that sat in the center of the handbag.

Heidi Klum seen arriving at “America’s Got Talent” Taping. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of denim pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The last time we saw Klum was at the Fashion Trust Awards last week. She was spotted wearing a striking chrome dress with a fishbowl clutch and gladiator heels.

The model has recently been working on the eighteenth season of “Germany’s Next Top Model” alongside fashion designer Yannik Zamboni.

Heidi Klum seen arriving at “America’s Got Talent” Taping. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red-carpet appearance, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Sometimes, the actress will surprise us with an all-black corset look. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties from top labels like Saint Laurent, Maison Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum’s Best Red Carpet Style