Heidi Klum Goes Business Casual in Sheer Corset & Pointy Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday on her way to the “America’s Got Talent” studios.

For the outing, the former Victoria’s Secret model wore a cropped pink and yellow sweater with sheer black paneling. Under her sweater, a black sheer corset top that lined her bodice was visible. The top featured boning and busk closures down the center of the piece.

Klum is seen arriving at ‘America’s Got Talent’ on March 28 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Klum paired the layered tops with black high-waisted trousers. The wide-leg pants featured pleating details. She accessorized with pops of red, including red frame sunglasses and a red tote bag.

The television host completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Klum is seen arriving at ‘America’s Got Talent’ on March 28 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Hollywood To You/Star Max

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

