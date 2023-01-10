Heidi Klum Poses in Moving Golf Cart With Vibrant Jumpsuit & Gilded Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

Heidi Klum shared a behind-the-scenes video recorded on the set of “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” to her Instagram. The post saw Klum riding on the back of a golf cart, waving and blowing kisses to the camera in a belted jumpsuit and gilded platforms.

Klum’s ensemble consisted of a collared bright orange sleeveless jumpsuit that was belted in order to define her silhouette. The garment was a halter style with a zip-up front and breezy bell bottoms that contrasted the fitted top half. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for gold rings, which she wore on various fingers, and matching stacked gold bangles.

For her daring jumpsuit look, Klum’s ensemble gave off a sky-high effect, thanks to a set of sleek platform sandals. The towering pair featured shiny gold uppers with wide ankle and crossed-toe straps, as well as thick platform soles. The shoes also had stiletto-style heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, giving her a moderate height boost with a walkable base.

Along with the on-set preview, Klum also shared a look at the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” of her sat on the judges’ panel. The German model was clad in a strappy light wash denim dress that buttoned up in the front. The style was worn in tandem with gold hoops that matched the golden button detailing on her dress. Klum’s shoes weren’t visible.

Klum’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

