Halsey Wears Pirate-Inspired Look in Corseted Bodysuit and Gilded Knee-High Boots at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall ’23 Show

Halsey attended Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2023 show in Paris today alongside top stars like Julia Fox and Jared Leto, among others.

Halsey attends the Vivienne Westwood fall 20223 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Bad at Love” singer appeared in a very Vivienne Westwood look, embodying the brand’s aesthetics in a peachy nude corseted bodysuit. The style was made of a satiny duo chrome fabric featuring a corseted bodice, a staple for Westwood, and billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves. For accessories, Halsey toted a burgundy bag with a beaded strap.

When it came down to footwear, the hitmaker sported burgundy and gold pirate-esque knee-high boots with pointed toes and a sparkling finish that transitioned into what appeared to be stiletto heels ranging around 4 to 5 inches in height. The boots were slouchy in style, featuring sunbursts of gold glitter scattered across the silhouette that matched the gold flap that sat above Halsey’s knees. The heel height certainly made the “Now or Never” songstress much taller, while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the height of her shoes’ platform soles.

A closer look at Halsey’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to her own style, the “Sing 2” actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Other favorites include platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, she can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Adidas, Converse and Allbirds.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

