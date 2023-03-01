Halsey Makes Runway Debut in Wild Sheer Dress & Platform Sandals at Pressiat’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Halsey can add runway model to her career accolades after Tuesday.

The “Bad at Love” singer walked in Pressiat’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. She was dressed in a sheer sultry dress for her runway debut. The line, designed by Vincent Garnier Pressiat, featured lingerie dressing that the designer is known for, following the premise of a bourgeois Parisian woman from the tony side of town ending up lost in more ways than one in Pigalle.

Halsey walks in Pressiat’s Fall Winter 2023 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. CREDIT: Justin Shin/Gettyimages

The singer modeled a sheer bustier garment from the new line. The lingerie-inspired dress featured an all-over leopard print which appeared to be made of soft navy velvet. The structured corset bodice included an asymmetrical one-shoulder detail and cutouts in the hips, as well as a head scarf that Halsey wrapped around her neck. Completing the piece was a low-rise cowl-like skirt with a short train.

Halsey donned black strappy sandals with heft platform sandals while walking down the runway, elevating her look by at least 4 inches.

Designer Vincent Pressiat and Halsey attend the Pressiat Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. CREDIT: Foc Kan/WireImage

When it comes to her own style, the “Sing 2” actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Other favorites include platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, she can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Adidas, Converse and Allbirds.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

