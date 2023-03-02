Halsey Dons Leather Bra Top, Cargo Pants & Strappy Sandals for Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Halsey served Y2K flair while at the Givenchy fall 2023 show this Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Hours after making her runway debut at Pressiats show, the singer joined a star-studded front row alongside celebrities like Jared Leto, Lisa Rinna and Madelaine Petsch to witness Matthew M. Williams’ designs for next fall.

Halsey went for a total Givenchy look that featured a leather lime green top with gold buckles and gray wide-legged cargo pants from the fashion house’s spring ready-to-wear collection.

Halsey attends the Givenchy Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023, in Paris, France. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Halsey styled the look just as it debuted on the runway last winter except for the shoes. Instead of the lace-up pointed-toe pumps the model wore, the singer went for a pair of black strappy sandals with stiletto heels that added to the summery flavor of her outfit. The style elevated her look by 3 to 4 inches.

Regarding beauty, the singer and actress matched her green top with a very similar shade of eyeshadow and mascara in an electric lime green. She also dyed the tips of her long bob green and styled her waves with a wet finish.

When it comes to her style, the “Bad at Love” singer never fails to stand out on the red carpet with bold choices. But regarding footwear, she usually goes for red carpet staple silhouettes like strappy sandals and stilettos from celebrity-favorite brands like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, she can be seen mostly in athletic sneakers by Adidas, Converse and Allbirds.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain, and more through runway shows and presentations.

