Halle Berry Works Up a Sweat in Cropped Hoodie & Gold Sneakers on ‘Fitness Friday’

Halle Berry shared a motivational video of her workout routine on Instagram today in celebration of what she calls “Fitness Friday.” The video saw the “Catwoman” star participate in a wrist weight workout while working with a personal trainer and stunt man Peter Lee Thomas. In the caption, Berry promoted a fitness app titled Respin, writing, “Head over to @respin to get my bison taco recipe, workout instructions and more! Let’s get that body moving, ladies. Fellas, you too.”

For the intense workout, Berry sported a light gray cropped hoodie in a slouchy style. On bottom, the “The Call” actress wore black high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric that offered Berry comfort and freedom of movement, aiding her in her workout.

When it came to footwear, Berry opted for a striking pair of high-top black and gold sneakers. The lace-up style featured high-top uppers crafted from smooth black leather, accented with metallic gold detailing. The pair was finished with capped rubber toes and 1.5-inch treaded rubber soles for a sturdy and walkable base, providing Berry with a subtle height boost while remaining relaxed and utilitarian in their silhouette.

When it comes to shoes, the “Perfect Stranger” star often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

