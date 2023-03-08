Halle Berry Struggles to Zip Into Skintight Pants & Gets Help from Stylist While Lying on the Floor

Halle Berry shared on Instagram a hilarious video that shows her trying to zip into a pair of skintight pants with the help of her stylist Lindsay Flores.

“Bad and Booshy … BTS af,” the actress captioned the clip.

The video shows the “Catwoman” actress wearing a sheer Christian Siriano corset top, which featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with black high-waisted trousers, the big villain of the video.

Flores is seen in the video trying to help Berry, while she is lying on the floor and making fun of the situation.

The actress’ footwear choice was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of stiletto-heeled pumps or boots to complete the look, once the pants were finally zipped. The actress has been seen on multiple occasions completing more of her many all-black looks with a sleek pair of heels.

Flores has been working with the actress for years and can be credited for many of Berry’s looks including the sheer bodysuit and sharp pumps she wore for her Vanity Fair interview back in November. The stylist has also worked with stars like Nicole Ari Parker, Paris Jackson and Christina Applegate.

Halle Berry at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Berry was last seen serving beach style in a black bikini and a tiger print cover-up last month.

The “Perfect Stranger” star has a vast shoe closet filled with high-heeled sandals, textured platforms and leather booties. She has collected styles from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. Her most popular pair of shoes in her collection is a pair of pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. When she’s off duty, Berry often favors a casual pair of sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

