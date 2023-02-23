Halle Berry Gets Edgy in Ripped Jeans & Buckle Roger Vivier Sneakers

Halle Berry shared another fashionable moment to her Instagram Story yesterday, embracing a casual style with an edgy twist.

In a post titled “Mirror selfies make everybody late ⏰”, the “Catwoman” actress is seen posing in front of a spotted aged mirror wearing a black t-shirt and a black and rose pink bomber jacket.

Berry paired the top half of the ensemble with a pair of mid-rise wide-leg jeans. The pants featured strategic rips below the knee and were cuffed at the ankle.

For accessories, the actress went with a pair of gold statement earrings and a gold chain necklace.

The focal point of the casual look was the blinged-out shoes Berry was sporting. The “Moonfall” star wore a pair of black leather Roger Vivier Walky Viv’ strass buckle sneakers. The sneakers feature an elastic fabric front strap and a wraparound rubber outsole with a pale pink back strap sporting the brand’s logo. The $1,325 sneakers also feature a square-shaped buckle with Swarovski crystals.

Roger Vivier Walky Viv’ Strass Buckle Sneakers in Leather CREDIT: Roger Vivier

While Berry is known for rolling out on the red carpet in a flowing, floor-length gown and sky-high stilettos, for her more casual moments you will typically find the actress sporting a pair of masculine loafers, low-heeled booties, sporty sandals, combat boots or an athletic pair of kicks.

PHOTOS: Click to see Halle Berry’s Celebrity Shoe Style Evolution