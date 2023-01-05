Halle Berry Embraces Stormy Weather in Leather Jacket, Cape & Heeled Booties

Halle Berry proved that rainy-day gear can be stylish.

The “Catwoman” alum posted to her Instagram on Thursday showing off a weather-appropriate outfit. In the post, which she captioned, “rainy days and thursdays,” Berry wore a black leather jacket that reached her shins. Over the coat, Berry added a beige cape. The loose jacket featured billowing sleeves and a black belted waist.

The actress also carried a large black quilted tote bag made of puffy material. She also added small drop earrings to her outfit.

For her footwear, Berry added a pair of sharp booties to complete her look. She wore black leather boots in her post. The shoes featured a sleek pointed toe as well as a thick block heel that added at least 3 inches to Berry’s height. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel heights. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, minimal, showy and more.

While Berry is most well known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, she is also known for her impeccable style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds. On the footwear front, the former model often opts for strappy sandals like her most recent pair, plus trendy and versatile sharp pumps and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

