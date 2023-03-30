Halle Berry’s Feet ‘Turned Into Flippers’ for Beachside Walk in Whimsical Caftan

Halle Berry took her chic style to the beach in her latest Instagram post. The Academy Award-winning actress uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her posing seaside on a dark, gloomy day.

“My feet just turned into flippers,” Berry captioned the post with a laughing emoji.

In the image, the “Moonfall” star stands amongst wet sand in a blue and white printed kimono. The lightweight dress had a deep, plunging V-neckline, short flowy sleeves, a slit at the center and a high-low hemline.

Berry accessorized with a cream fedora hat. Her platinum pixie was parted on the side and styled straight underneath the hat. Sticking to a casual vibe, the entertainer opted for minimal accessories and a fresh face no makeup look.

Berry decided to go barefoot to place her feet in the sand. Though she decided to go shoeless for the beach trip, the “Catwoman” star has a vast shoe collection filled with high-heeled sandals, textured platforms, strappy sandals, sharp pumps and leather booties. She has collected styles from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When she’s off duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

Berry is known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, however, her impeccable style also deserves recognition. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds.

With summer just 83 days away, Berry has been gearing up for the warm weather season. The former model recently went viral on social media after she shared a photo of herself wearing a black triangle bikini that featured gold circular hardware connected to the straps. She paired the swimsuit with a brown and black zebra print cover-up with a relaxed look and a matching belt that accentuated the waist.

