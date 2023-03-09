Halle Berry Impressively Does Housework in High Heels To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Halle Berry celebrated International Women’s Day with her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the actress posted a photo that sees her sweeping the floor in high heels. “Be every woman! Happy International Women’s Day,” she captioned.

The “Catwoman” actress wore a plush white robe for the occasion. She sported her caramel brown pixie cut in a side swept style framing her face which sported a minimal makeup look that featured a nude lip.

The star of the ensemble was her gold metallic sandals. The peep toe heels featured a thick toe strap that connected to the slingback strap. The sandals brought towering height to the look with a platform sole and a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The last time we saw the actress was when she took to Instagram to show her struggling to zip into skintight pants while lying on the floor. During the video, she was helped by her stylist Lindsay Flores. The stylist has been working with the actress for years and can be credited for many of Berry’s looks including the sheer bodysuit and sharp pumps she wore for her Vanity Fair interview back in November.

Halle Berry at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Berry has a vast shoe closet filled with high-heeled sandals, textured platforms and leather booties. She has collected styles from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. Her most popular pair of shoes in her collection is a pair of pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. When she’s off duty, Berry often favors a casual pair of sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

